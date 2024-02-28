Hannity Hypes Trump Border Interview IMMEDIATELY After Raging at Biden’s Border Visit

Fox News

Sean Hannity on Tuesday launched a breathless attack on President Joe Biden over a planned visit to the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

The trip is “a cynical, sick political stunt by the president and frankly it is beyond disgraceful,” the Fox News host told his viewers, before immediately adding: “And we will be at the border with President Trump on Thursday.”

The likely respective Democrat and Republican nominees for the 2024 presidential election are both scheduled to be at the southern border in Texas on Thursday. Biden will appear in Brownsville, the White House confirmed this week, while Trump is reportedly heading to Eagle Pass, about 325 miles away.

