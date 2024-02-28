Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Dean Phillips finished 4th in a 2-person race in Michigan, prompting Marianne Williamson to unsuspend her campaign

    Marianne Williamson, Project Angel Food Honorary Founding Chair at Project Angel Food Ground Breaking of $51 Million The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus on August 03, 2023 in Los Angeles.

    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

    Marianne Williamson suspended her long shot Democratic presidential campaign in early February.She still beat Rep. Dean Phillips by more than 3,000 votes.She announced Wednesday morning she’s now reviving her campaign.

    Marianne Williamson announced on Wednesday she’s reviving her Democratic presidential campaign after she finished ahead of Rep. Dean Phillips in Michigan’s primary Tuesday night despite having terminated her bid for office just weeks before.

    “I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race,” Williamson said in a video posted to X, “but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond.”

    Williamson suspended her campaign on February 7 after losing to Democratic President Joe Biden by large margins in South Carolina, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

    “I read a quote the other day that said sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too,” Williamson said while announcing the suspension of her campaign. “And so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty.”

    Despite not officially having a campaign, Williamson appeared on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot in Michigan alongside Biden, Phillips, and “UNCOMMITTED.” By night’s end, she finished nearly 600,000 behind Biden and trailed “UNCOMMITTED” by 77,000. She bested Phillips — who’s still formally running — by more than 3,000 votes.

    If you resent me for the audacity to challenge Joe Biden, at least you’ll appreciate how relatively strong I’m making him look among primary voters! 💪

    — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 28, 2024

    Williamson’s long shot 2024 presidential campaign hasn’t gone smoothly. In June 2023, Business Insider reported she lost two campaign managers in less than a month.

    This isn’t Williamson’s first White House bid: She also ran for president in 2020 but dropped out before primary races began. Years later, a bevy of her former staffers told Politico she was both “verbally and emotionally abusive” at times during the campaign.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

