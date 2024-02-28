Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Florida cops hunt gunman who opened fire outside school with an Uzi automatic pistol

    Florida cops hunt gunman who opened fire outside school with an Uzi automatic pistol

    By James Callery

    Published: 07:11 EST, February 28, 2024 | Updated: 11:09 EST, February 28, 2024

    Police in Florida are hunting a gunman who opened fire outside a school with an Uzi automatic pistol.

    Jahfahree Prince Edwards shot several teenagers during a street fight at Spoto High School in Riverview, Hillsborough County.

    Conflict between two girls led to one of them calling the gunman to the scene on February 16. Edwards then appeared and began shooting.

    He can be seen wearing a hoodie in a video released by police, holding the gun in his right hand as a group of teenagers break into two cars.

    The gunman then runs across the sidewalk and pulls out the Uzi, while terrified students run for cover.

    After returning to fire the gun from the road, Edwards is seen fleeing the area, still carrying the gun in the firing position.

    Edwards is wanted on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

    The shooting took place in front of the gated entrance to the Osprey Lakes West subdivision, near the corner of Eagle Palm and Breezy Palm streets, near the high school.

    “When incidents like this occur, we are left breathless and wondering how much more we have to do to really get this message out to people, to our children and young adults, that no.” “I don’t have to take up firearms in response to anger or a temporary situation,” Safe & Sound Hillsborough Executive Director Freddy Barton told Fox 13.

    Barton launched a program in 2022 specifically for young gun offenders, graduating 44 teens in the past 18 months.

    ‘Here at our center, in our program and in the community, we are talking to children about anger management and coping skills and how to defuse the situation, so that they don’t have to put themselves in a situation where their life or another person’s life may be tragically lost,” Barton added.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jahfahree Prince Edwards is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

