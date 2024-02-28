Blanca Blanco poses in satin lingerie after landing in France for Paris Fashion Week: ‘This city puts me in a romantic mood!’

The Eye For Eye actress, Blanca Blanco, has landed in France for a show on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week which will be held from February 26 to March 5.

The star will walk at the French designer Christopher Guillaume’s event.

On Wednesday, the Breaking The Mold author shared several images from her trip with DailyMail.com as she modeled satin lingerie she purchased in the City of Lights.

The brunette pin-up looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure, the result of daily workouts at the gym and late-night walks around her home in Beverly Hills.

She told DailyMail.com that she loves being in Paris because the city puts her in a “romantic mood.”

“I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s all the movies I’ve seen set in Paris, like An American in Paris or even Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, but I feel a strong sense of romance here,” Blanco said.

“It’s a nice change from Los Angeles, which is so fast-paced.”

Eye For Eye actress Blanca Blanco has landed in France for a Paris Fashion Week show that will take place from February 26 to March 5. The star will walk at the French designer Christopher Guillaume’s event. On Wednesday, the Breaking The Mold author shared several images from her trip with DailyMail.com as she modeled satin lingerie.

She modeled the clothes inside a boutique hotel in the heart of Paris.

Washington state will participate in a show by French fashion designer Christopher Guillaume.

The mermaid has had a long relationship with the designer, becoming his muse. She has worn her designs at several red carpet events such as the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

The Tale Of Tails star also shared her latest diet hack with DailyMail.com, which includes indulgent desserts.

“I love sweets, I could eat something sweet every day,” the Breaking The Mold author told DailyMail.com.

‘Then a friend told me about this amazing trick I’ve been using. And works!’

He said it’s about replacing ingredients.

‘I often make chocolate chip cookies at home, they are my favorite since I was a child. I used to add all the ingredients from the packet.

“Now I use other ingredients.”

Blanca said that instead of using sugar, she uses calorie-free sugar like Stevia.

‘There are so many options these days and it seems a bit like cheating, but there are some really healthy options like Stevia and they taste great.

‘I also use gluten-free flour, low in salt, very pure, organic vanilla extract, Keto Chocolate Chips and Sugar-Free Apple Sauce.

The brunette pin-up looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure, the result of daily workouts at the gym and daily walks around her home in Beverly Hills.

She told DailyMail.com that she loves being in Paris because the city puts her in a “romantic mood.”

“I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s all the movies I’ve seen set in Paris, like An American in Paris or even Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, but I feel a strong sense of romance here,” Blanco said. . “It’s a nice change from Los Angeles, which is so fast-paced”

Another trick? ‘I love baked apples and I used to use real sugar, but now I use Stevia and cinnamon. It’s a wonderful pleasure and doesn’t make you fat at all.’

Last month she shared her diet hack.

“On days I’m feeling lazy, I split my workouts into two 10-minute workouts a day,” he shared. ‘I know it sounds silly, but if you run on the treadmill for 10 minutes, you sweat. So I do it in the morning. Then later, I’ll do sit-ups for another 10 minutes. So that’s a 20 minute workout. It really helps and if you do it every day you can lose half a kilo a week.’

He said he’s like everyone else when it comes to physical exhaustion.

“A lot of people think I love going to the gym, and the truth is sometimes I don’t, as sometimes I would love to stay home and binge watch Netflix,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘I normally exercise one hour a day, five days a week. I do it for my mental health, because it makes me feel very positive. Even those two 10-minute workouts get me revved up and get my endorphins going.’

He added that there are other training sessions that he does not consider training.

“I walk around my neighborhood for an hour every day and I know that burns calories too, but I don’t really consider it exercise,” said the mermaid who attended her first Emmy Awards this year.

‘I do it to get away from my computer and television, just to relax and look at the trees and say hello to the neighbors, it’s very healthy. I don’t know why more people don’t do it. Just put on some sneakers, go outside and watch the sunset and let all that pressure of the day slip away.’

The film and television star wore her long chocolate locks in natural curls and wore no makeup, but added earrings when she was in the Caribbean last month.

Last year, the star, who will next play therapist Alma Gomez in the film Ash And Bone 2, also shared her money-saving 2023 diet secrets with DailyMail.com.

Blanca said that staying slim has a lot to do with meal times.

‘I never eat late at night, this is a golden rule I have adopted this summer. I stop eating around 6pm so my body can digest what I’ve eaten before I go to sleep.

‘So no more late-night bowls of popcorn or cereal bars. Late night snacks are over. If I’m really hungry, I chop up some vegetables and add olive oil and sea salt. But I usually wait until breakfast to eat.

‘It also saves money. Because sometimes at night I would go to Go Greek and buy frozen yogurt to treat myself. I don’t do that anymore.

‘I’ve practically given up all desserts at night. Sometimes I would order a fancy dessert that cost like $14 after dinner. No more. Sometimes those desserts in good restaurants can cost a fortune! I once ordered a chocolate dessert that cost $22. It wasn’t worth it: it was too expensive and had 1,000 calories.

“If I want something sweet, I have a decaffeinated coffee with a little honey.”

The star told DailyMail.com that she currently follows the Mediterranean diet. “It’s high in protein, so it doesn’t contain a lot of carbohydrates, which turn into sugar once metabolized,” she said.

“It just requires a lot of fresh vegetables, so I’m always running to the supermarket.”

The Mediterranean diet beats low-fat diets for weight loss, research has shown.

Switching from an omnivorous diet to a plant-based diet was found to help most people lose weight, possibly due to increasing fiber intake and reducing animal proteins in favor of plant proteins, among other reasons. according to a systematic review. published in Diabetes, metabolic syndrome and obesity: objectives and therapy in 2020.

In June Blanca talked about exercising.

“I try to exercise five days a week for an hour a day,” said the Mission: Possible star.

‘Cardiovascular and weight training are key. I use weights to stay toned. Ten pound dumbbells are great for toning.

‘Some weeks are a challenge to stick to the routine, I try to be kind to myself when I can’t do the routine and know that even one day or five minutes of training a day is 100% better than nothing.

‘Sometimes I just walk around my neighborhood for 15 minutes when I don’t have time to go to the gym.

“I also have a walking app, so walking to the car or going to the gas station helps, it all adds up.”

The actress attended her first Emmy Awards this year and told DailyMail.com that she was hungry because there was no food and Selena Gomez was very friendly.

And he says the advice to drink more water really works.

‘Not only is it beneficial for our organs, but it also helps my skin. Goodbye grains. The best way to know if we are drinking enough is to take our body weight and divide it by two, the result is the number of ounces we need for the day.’

And he also shared that reducing stress is also very helpful in losing weight. “Take it one day at a time,” said the star who grew up in Washington state. Stress can get in our way, but every small step we take makes a difference. Keep it simple! Be kind to yourself.’