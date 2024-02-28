Bianca Censori’s father wants to CONFRONT Kanye West over fears he is turning the architect into ‘a tacky naked trophy’ with shocking X-rated fashion looks – as ‘hurt’ family raise concerns rapper is ‘shutting them out’ of his wife’s life

Bianca Censori’s father wants to sit down with his daughter’s husband, Kanye West, fearing the rapper is alienating his daughter from her family and turning her into “trash,” sources claim.

Her request comes as the Yeezy designer, 29, was photographed on Tuesday wearing no underwear beneath a pair of sheer stockings while dining with the controversial musician, 46, in Paris, France, a look that could lead to her prison or be sentenced to death. forced to pay a heavy fine due to France’s indecency laws.

Inside sources have told DailyMail.com that Bianca’s family are “hurt” to see their loved one paraded around like a “trophy pony” and have questioned how Kanye would feel in the future if a man treated his daughters, North and Chicago, the same way. in the same way.

“Bianca’s father, Leo, wants to sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he’s thinking when he parades Bianca around like she’s a sleazy, naked trophy pony,” said a source close to Bianca.

Bianca Censori, 29, wore no underwear under sheer stockings while dining with husband Kanye West, 46, on Tuesday, causing major concern for her father Leo Censori.

According to a source, ‘Bianca’s father Leo wants to reunite with Kanye’ (pictured with Bianca at a fashion show in Milan, Italy, last week)

Bianca’s father Leo (seen in an Instagram photo) ‘wants to ask Kanye what the hell he’s thinking when he parades Bianca around like a sleazy, naked trophy pony,’ the source alleges.

“She wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands.

“He knows there’s no way Kanye would allow this for his daughters, so it doesn’t make sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

Kanye, who married Bianca in a private ceremony in December 2022, has also been accused of “excluding” her from his family in Australia.

“As if that weren’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man who excludes her from her own family,” the source continued.

“Honestly, Leo wants to just sit Kanye down and let him know that he’s hurting his family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

They finished: ‘No man should ever encourage the woman he loves to go out in public and present herself like this. That’s not love. That’s control.’

Bianca’s latest barely-there outfit didn’t raise any concern among her friends, who are now so used to seeing her wearing next to nothing.

“Sadly, Bianca’s friends aren’t even impressed by what she wears in public anymore,” the source said.

“This doesn’t bother them as much as the dead look in her eyes when she goes out with Kanye.”

Bianca’s friends (with Kanye at the Milan fashion show) are mainly bothered by the “dead look in her eyes when she goes out with Kanye,” the source said.

Kanye used an image of Bianca’s bare butt on the cover of his latest album Vultures, leading her family to believe that Kanye is treating her like a “trash-looking marketable product.”

“No man should encourage the woman he loves to go out in public and present herself like that,” sources told DailyMail.com (the duo were spotted at a fashion show in Italy last week).

The source told DailyMail.com that Kanye is ‘excluding Bianca from his family, including his mother Alexandra and sisters Alyssia and Angelina Censori (pictured with Bianca in 2020).

Kim Kardashian, 43, demanded that Bianca “cover up” when she’s with the children she shares with Kanye (Bianca was seen holding her six-year-old daughter Chicago last month).

Bianca’s latest outfit, which exposed her genitals, could have serious consequences for the Australian beauty.

Article 222-32 of the new Penal Code (applicable since March 1, 1994) stipulates: “Deliberate sexual exhibition in view of others in a place accessible to public view is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs”. . [€15,000]’

However, nudity in itself does not equate to indecency: the legislator stipulates: “The accusation has been drafted in such a way as to exclude any possibility of prosecution against persons who practice naturism in places specially designated for this purpose.”

This isn’t the first time Bianca has risked a run-in with the law due to her crazy vacation antics.

Last year, Bianca risked a €10,000 fine and prison during the couple’s trip to Italy, where she had been walking “practically naked” in the European nation.

According to the Italian Constitutional Court, a fine of 5,000 to 10,000 euros can be imposed, or anyone who exposes themselves in a place or near a place frequented by minors can be sentenced to four months to four years in prison.

This is also not the first time that Bianca’s family and friends have questioned Kanye’s intentions.

Earlier this month, sources told DailyMail.com that Leo and his mother Alexandra were in a state of “distress” after seeing images of their daughter wearing nothing but a transparent raincoat and a pair of black boots in public alongside Kanye, who was dressed in a large cape and pants.

“His family and friends are mortified as the situation continues to get worse and worse,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively at the time.

“Bianca clearly doesn’t realize that what she wore is not only disgusting and sets a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law.

“Meanwhile, Kanye is covered in five layers of clothing and when his wife appeared to be cold while naked and wrapped in plastic, he didn’t even offer her one of his layers.”

The source continued: ‘Her parents are very distraught about this because they don’t recognize her. She wouldn’t do this unless she was being controlled.

“He continues to ensnare her by giving her more involvement and ownership over various projects he has going on, including clothing.”

In December, Leo and Alexandra were said to fear their daughter was simply a rebound following Kanye’s divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43, with whom he shares North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Salmo, four.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Their divorce was not finalized until November 29, 2022, less than a month before he married Bianca.

“Bianca’s mother and father find Kanye a bit creepy,” a source close to the Yeezy architect previously told DailyMail.com.

‘His parents found it suspicious that he married Bianca a month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn’t want Bianca to be their rebound from such a high-profile marriage.

Kanye was previously accused of imposing a set of rules to live by on his wife, which allegedly included not speaking in public and eating only specific foods. He has also reportedly placed restrictions on what she can and cannot wear.

Bianca’s latest jaw-dropping ensemble came just hours after she was photographed wearing an oversized black jacket and tights while playing stepmom to Kanye’s eldest daughter, North, at Popeyes fast food restaurant in Paris.

Her unusually modest appearance could have been a result of Kim reportedly establishing a set of rules about what is acceptable attire around her children.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their children,” a source previously told DailyMail.com. “She’s really surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Kanye and Bianca for comment.