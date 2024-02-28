Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Jesse Watters Says It’s Not ‘Manly’ to Eat Ice Cream in Public. Pics Show Him Enjoying a Cone.

    It’s not masculine to be seen licking ice cream in public, Fox News star Jesse Watters declared on Tuesday night in a bizarre rant that also linked eating the frozen treat to dementia.

    It didn’t take long for photos to surface of Watters, grinning like a schoolboy, enjoying an ice cream cone at a Jersey Shore establishment.

    During Tuesday’s broadcast of The Five, the MAGA host joined other right-wing media trolls in claiming it was “super weird” for President Joe Biden to eat ice cream with NBC late-night host Seth Meyers on Monday. (Of course, the president speaking to reporters about the potential for a Gaza ceasefire while casually munching down on his cone sparked its own set of bipartisan mockery and outrage.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

