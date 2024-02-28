Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    News

    Hunter Biden Comes Out Swinging at House Republicans Leading Impeachment Probe

    By

    Feb 28, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Hunter Biden Comes Out Swinging at House Republicans Leading Impeachment Probe

    Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

    Hunter Biden came out firing in his opening remarks in a private deposition with House investigators on Wednesday, telling the Oversight and Judiciary committees the impeachment probe into his dad is nothing more than a “partisan political pursuit.”

    The interview, which is expected to last hours, began with the younger Biden saying there’s one “uncontestable fact” that should put any impeachment inquiry to bed: “I did not involve my father in my business.”

    “Not while I was a practicing lawyer,” he added, “not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Republican leader in November

    Feb 28, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Republican leader in November

    Feb 28, 2024
    News

    Trump plans to post $100 MILLION bond in New York fraud case and demands a delay in paying the ‘exorbitant and punitive’ $464 million fine

    Feb 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy