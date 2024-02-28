Hunter Biden Comes Out Swinging at House Republicans Leading Impeachment Probe

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Hunter Biden came out firing in his opening remarks in a private deposition with House investigators on Wednesday, telling the Oversight and Judiciary committees the impeachment probe into his dad is nothing more than a “partisan political pursuit.”

The interview, which is expected to last hours, began with the younger Biden saying there’s one “uncontestable fact” that should put any impeachment inquiry to bed: “I did not involve my father in my business.”

“Not while I was a practicing lawyer,” he added, “not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.”

