Democratic longshot and spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson announces she is BACK in the White House race after beating Dean Phillips in the Michigan primary and after 100,000 voted against Biden in protest

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson “brought back” her campaign on Wednesday, 21 days after she announced she was withdrawing from the 2024 race.

Williamson, a best-selling author and self-help guru, is one of only two primary rivals to the president Joe BidenTrump’s rise to the Democratic nomination.

Her rise to national prominence was fueled by Oprah Winfrey in the 1990s, as a frequent guest on her daytime talk show, and then again in 2020, when she ran for the Democratic nomination for the first time.

Williamson posted a video on X on Wednesday morning explaining that he had dropped out because he was “losing the horse race.” ‘BBut something much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond,” he said.

In a note to his supporters, he argued that Biden was a “weak candidate” to take on the likely Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, and called the former president a “fascist.”

In a video message to supporters Wednesday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said she was back in the race for the 2024 White House.

Trump easily won the Michigan primary against rival Nikki Haley, while Biden lost 100,000 Democratic votes to the “uncommitted” as voters in the Wolverine State protested his support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Williamson’s name remained on the ballot and garnered 3 percent, a better showing than Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who had received the Detroit News’ endorsement.

“We cannot stand by while the DC political class sleepwalks this country toward disaster,” he wrote to his supporters on Wednesday.

“I will respond to Donald Trump’s cult persona with a vision full of light, hope and possibility,” he continued. “We will return to being a ‘government of the people, by the people and for the people’ at a time when corporate interests have taken Washington hostage,” he said.

Williamson initially dropped out of the race after performing poorly in the Nevada Democratic primary earlier this month.

In a video addressed to his followers, he said: “The other day I read a quote that said ‘sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too.’

“And that’s why today, even though it’s time to suspend my campaign for president, I want to see the beauty and I want all of you to have been incredibly supportive of me on this journey, as donors, as supporters, as a team and as volunteers, to “See the beauty too,” he said.

‘We have a lot to learn from this. And that includes knowing that we set it up in a way that we should all be proud of,” Williamson added.

He also told his followers in an email: “First they ignore you.” Then they laugh at you. Then they fight with you. So you don’t win :)…’

“While the level of our failure is obvious to everyone, the level of success is real,” he continued. ‘And I’m not only glad I did it; I’m proud of it.’

ABC News first reported Williamson’s decision to drop out of the race.

She had officially entered the race in March.

Williamson actively campaigned in New Hampshire (he avoided spending time in South Carolina, where Biden was dominant) and then placed his bets in Nevada.

However, the Silver State primary was called immediately for the incumbent president after the polls closed. Yeshe earned just under 3,200 votes, or 2.9 percent, to Biden’s 89.3 percent.

In New Hampshire he received about 5,000 votes or 4 percent of the total.

In South Carolina he obtained around 2,700 votes and 2.1 percent of the vote.