Donald Trump’s lawyers have said they will post $100 million bail in the New York fraud case and called the $464 million fine “exorbitant and punitive.”

The former president’s lawyers have demanded a suspension of the execution of the fine of $355 million, plus interest, issued by Judge Arthur Engoron two weeks ago.

Interest is rising by $111,984 a day, and now Trump’s legal team has revealed that they will pay $100 million to cover the bond.

His latest legal action came when Judge Engoron received “suspicious white powder” in an envelope sent to his New York Supreme Court office.

Fire trucks and first responders swarmed the court as two staff members were isolated, but the judge was not exposed. Ley360 reported.

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the sentence, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on credit transactions, would make it impossible to secure and post full bail,” defense attorneys wrote in a document filed Wednesday.

“However, the appellants plan to obtain and post bail in the amount of $100 million.”

The lawyers also argued that it was “unnecessary” to post bail covering the entire fine because of the Trump Organization’s independent monitor.

Letitia James already threatened to take over Trump’s buildings and mocked him by raising the extra interest in X every day.

Trump’s latest legal move comes as Judge Engoron received “suspicious white powder” in an envelope sent to his New York Supreme Court office.

The former president’s legal team has argued that $100 million is enough to cover bail and that James could collect the assets.

They argued that the Trump Organization's assets could be collected by New York Attorney General Letitia James if necessary.

“Those assets are not going anywhere, nor could they go anywhere given the Monitor’s oversight and the practical realities of the existence of the Public Judgment,” they added.

“If you do not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will seek enforcement mechanisms in court and ask the judge to seize your assets,” he told ABC News last week.

