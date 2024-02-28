Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    Mysterious Complaint Against F1 Team Boss Dismissed After Investigation

    Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty

    A complaint against Formula One team boss Christian Horner has been dismissed, Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday, though it’s still unclear what he was accused of doing in the first place.

    In early February, it was reported that Red Bull had hired an external investigator to probe allegations of Horner’s “inappropriate behavior” toward or with another staffer on the F1 team. Horner, who has been the team’s principal since 2005, denied the claims.

    The statement released on Wednesday by a Red Bull spokesperson did not further elaborate on the allegations but indicated that Horner, 50, had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

