Wed. Feb 28th, 2024

    News

    Idaho Forced to Call Off Inmate’s Execution After Failed Drug Injection

    By

    Feb 28, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Idaho Forced to Call Off Inmate’s Execution After Failed Drug Injection

    Idaho Department of Corrections

    Idaho called off the execution of five-time murderer Thomas Eugene Creech—who has spent more than four decades on death row—on Wednesday morning after a medical team was unable to establish an IV line to inject him with a fatal drug.

    The failed attempt means Creech’s death warrant has expired, and he was returned to his cell, said Josh Tewalt, director of the Idaho Department of Corrections.

    The director said his medical team tried to establish an IV a total of eight times, using “multiple limbs and appendages,” but they weren’t able to establish access.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    French Senate votes to add abortion rights to the constitution after US rollback

    Feb 28, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    Breaking News

    Cold weather exercise burns more calories

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    French Senate votes to add abortion rights to the constitution after US rollback

    Feb 28, 2024
    News

    Stacy Wakefield, widow of late Red Sox legend Tim, dies of pancreatic cancer five months after the Boston pitcher died, leaving behind her two teenage sons.

    Feb 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy