Idaho Forced to Call Off Inmate’s Execution After Failed Drug Injection

Idaho Department of Corrections

Idaho called off the execution of five-time murderer Thomas Eugene Creech—who has spent more than four decades on death row—on Wednesday morning after a medical team was unable to establish an IV line to inject him with a fatal drug.

The failed attempt means Creech’s death warrant has expired, and he was returned to his cell, said Josh Tewalt, director of the Idaho Department of Corrections.

The director said his medical team tried to establish an IV a total of eight times, using “multiple limbs and appendages,” but they weren’t able to establish access.

