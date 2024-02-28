Sharon Osbourne is set for a dramatic X Factor reunion with Louis Walsh as she is named among the Celebrity Big Brother housemates – but she WON’T be sticking around for long.

<!–

Sharon Osbourne has been named the expected housemate for the upcoming return of Celebrity Big Brother, alongside former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh.

But the 71-year-old former talent show judge won’t be staying for the full 17 days, insiders said. Sun that his rate was too expensive for ITV.

This will mean the fiery redhead will make a much shorter appearance on the show than her fellow celebrities.

While her time on CBB will be different to others, she will be reunited with legendary X Factor judge Walsh after he also featured on Wednesday’s programming.

It will be the first time they will be seen together on British television in seven years.

Sharon will reportedly take on another role at the iconic house.

A source told The Sun: ‘Sharon is a guest housemate and won’t be coming on launch night.

‘Instead, she will come once the show has started and will be there for a few days.

“The fee she wanted was eye-watering and in the end they reached a deal that meant she would accept a shorter career.

“It’s worked out well for everyone as she will inject some drama when she finally walks through the doors.”

Judge Louis, also 71, reportedly struck a huge six-figure deal to get him into the house.

It is claimed bosses hope Louis will share secrets from his career while he is in the house.

However according to Sun There are some famous faces who are nervous about how honest the TV legend could be in front of the cameras.

As well as being a panelist on The X Factor from 2004 to 2017, Louis has also worked with artists including Westlife, Boyzone and Girls Aloud.

A source told the publication: ‘(Louis) is one of Celebrity Big Brother’s most intriguing signings because he has almost half a century of showbiz experience to look back on when he enters the house.

‘Viewers will be most interested in his memories of his time on The X Factor and his work with big music groups such as Westlife and Boyzone.

“But there may be some celebrities outside the house who are nervous about what he might say, because Louis is notoriously outspoken.”

ITV told MailOnline: “Any names are at this stage pure speculation and viewers will have to tune in to see who will enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

Louis’ representatives have been previously contacted for comment.

Celebrity Big Brother starts on March 4 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.