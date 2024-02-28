The bride is splattered in RED PAINT as she walks down the aisle, amid claims her groom’s ‘unhinged’ mum organized the attack… before attempting to steal her son’s passport to ruin their honeymoon.

A couple’s wedding was ruined after the groom’s mother hired someone to spill red paint on the bride-to-be’s white dress.

Alexandra was set to tie the knot during a fairytale wedding ceremony with her boyfriend, whose name has not yet been revealed.

According to a Reddit post, Alexandra’s fiancé comes from an extremely wealthy family and her mother had always hoped that he would continue her lavish traditions by marrying someone rich.

However, when he fell in love with Alexandra, who didn’t come from money, his family believed she only wanted him for his funds and decided to take matters into her own hands by allegedly sabotaging his special day.

Alexandra (pictured) was set to tie the knot during her fairytale wedding ceremony with her groom, whose name has yet to be revealed.

The publication, which was titled ‘Mother-in-law hires someone to throw red paint on the bride’s dress,’ claimed that Alexandra was an absolute ‘sweetheart’, but due to her lack of funds, her lover’s family, specifically her mother, who called herself Maupe, was determined to ruin her love life.

According to the publication, before the couple walked down the aisle, her boyfriend’s family tried to bribe Alexandra to leave him and even offered her an empty check to run away and never look back.

The post read: ‘This poor girl (I don’t know her but she’s from my mom’s hometown and the news has spread) was hated by her mother-in-law, as well as her sister-in-law and brother-in-law. , from the beginning.

‘They repeatedly threatened her, created several accounts on SM to harass her and, when confronted by the husband, denied everything. ‘Her brother-in-law offered him a blank check to leave her husband and her family forever.’

However, Alexandra was determined to prove that she was not a ‘gold digger’ and stayed with her partner.

But when the lovebirds announced their engagement, her future husband’s family was reportedly furious and wanted to put an end to the special day.

Soon enough, Maupe allegedly faked a heart attack in an attempt to stop their wedding.

The Reddit post claimed that Maupe blamed the couple for their illnesses and demanded that they “cover all of their medical costs.”

But that was not the end of the family dispute.

According to the publication, the mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law refused to attend the wedding, but they went a step further and hired someone to throw red paint on Alexandra.

However, when that didn’t work out and the couple moved forward with their wedding, Maupe allegedly took things to the extreme to keep their son away from Alexandra.

Maupe ‘hired someone to throw red paint on the bride’s dress right before she walked down the aisle,’ according to the publication, and Alexandra was splattered with red paint while walking down the aisle.

The post said, “On the day of the wedding, the mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law all refused to attend, which is true, but apparently they hired someone to throw red paint on them.” the bride’s dress just before walking down the aisle.

‘Three men ran towards her, two with cans of paint and another with recordings, and covered her dress in red. The photos are from the aftermath. At first, guests thought the red paint might be blood. I can’t even imagine what that must have felt like.

‘Bride said she initially felt like she was water, but then she saw everyone’s shocked faces and her friends were trying to reassure her that she still looked beautiful. ‘She says the worst thing was looking at her mother’s face, because at first she thought she had been physically hurt.’

Despite being covered in red paint, the bride tried to keep her spirits up and, according to the publication, went home and changed into a different dress before returning to finish the ceremony.

However, the chaos did not end there. The groom’s family allegedly even called the police to inform the couple and claimed they could find drugs at the wedding, according to the Reddit post.

The post said: “The boyfriend’s family also found out where the photos would be taken and sent an anonymous tip to the police saying they could find drugs there and the boyfriend might be in possession of them.”

‘The police arrived and searched all the guests present. The boyfriend was almost taken away in handcuffs. The brother-in-law is suspected of bribing the police, but fortunately that did not happen in the end. After that, the wedding went smoothly.

‘Since then, the mother-in-law’s house has been incited. She is hated by the entire town. Her sister-in-law and brother-in-law have been questioned by her friends and have denied everything, but they do not deny that they were delighted to know.

‘The father-in-law seems to do what his wife tells him. He fired the boyfriend from the family business, but then he was given a job by his uncles, who love and support him. The groom’s entire family claims to be super religious.

And when the groom’s mother’s plans still didn’t work out, she allegedly went one step further.

According to the Reddit post, he even tried to “steal” his son’s “passport and visa.”

‘Finally, after the wedding and before the honeymoon, the groom’s family stole his passport and visa. They also tried to bribe the travel agency to ruin the trip, the post said.

People flooded the comments section and harshly criticized the mother-in-law, accused of trying to ruin her son’s special day.

Fortunately, Alexandra and the groom did not let the chaos get to them and continued with their honeymoon after getting married.

The end of the post read: “Fortunately, they didn’t work out and the couple went on their honeymoon successfully.”

People flooded the comments section and criticized the mother-in-law, who has been accused of trying to ruin her son’s special day.

One person said: ‘The poor bride and groom. I hope they take all of this seriously and move or get protection. It seems that the boyfriend’s family’s behaviors are increasing and the next attacks may involve more violence.

Another user added: “I’m pretty surprised they haven’t filed for restraining orders at this point.” For example, how much more will these poor people have to face?

Someone else said: ‘Wow! This poor couple needs to move! Very far!’

‘This is sociopathic behavior. That poor woman,’ another user commented.