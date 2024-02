Gregory Shamus

Former University of Michigan football star Craig Roh, 33, died on Monday after a secret battle with stage IV colon cancer, his wife has revealed.

Chelsea Roh, announced his death on X, formerly Twitter, saying her husband was diagnosed in August 2022 but wanted to keep the devastating news private.

“I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th,” she wrote.

