Stacy Wakefield, widow of late Red Sox legend Tim, dies of pancreatic cancer five months after the Boston pitcher died, leaving behind her two teenage sons.

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of late Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield, has died, the team announced Wednesday.

Tim passed away in October at the age of 57 after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Stacy had reportedly been battling pancreatic cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” Stacy’s family said in a statement shared by the Red Sox. She “was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caregivers and nurses.”

The statement continued: ‘The loss is unimaginable, especially after losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.

Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield and his widow Stacy died within a span of months.

‘We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was down to earth. We feel very lucky to have had her in our lives and take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped her from diagnosis to today; we are eternally grateful for their unparalleled care and support,” her family said. “And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these past few months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

The statement was posted on the Red Sox’s X account at 2:31 pm ET, and many fans and supporters offered their condolences in the responses.

The world is infinitely worse without Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Losing them both in 5 months feels incredibly unfair, especially to Trev and Bree. The only consolation is that they are together, which is all they ever wanted to be. Thanks for everything, Wake and Stace. I love you.

