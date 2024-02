Reuters

The beloved comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has suffered a heart attack and died. He was 76.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Abraham, to multiple media outlets. Abraham said Lewis died in his Los Angeles home, but did not say when.

Lewis had been battling Parkinson’s disease—a diagnosis he made public last spring.

Read more at The Daily Beast.