America’s most dangerous twins: One murdered a 70-year-old woman by reversing her car off a bridge with her inside before setting fire to a family’s home, then killed a prisoner while the other stabbed a wrestling opponent.

A pair of twins are serving a combined 70 years behind bars after one murdered a woman after backing her car off a bridge with her inside, and another stabbed and killed a man after an argument.

Kalup and Christopher Born, both now 25, were in custody after separate incidents dating back to 2016 and 2017.

Christopher is currently serving 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to the first-degree murder of Alonzo Miller in May 2016.

His brother Kalup was sentenced last week to more than 50 years in prison on charges related to the robbery, kidnapping and murder of Brenda Carter in January 2017.

The Oklahoman previously reported how the couple’s father, who are from Ada, Oklahoma, Christopher Allen Born and his uncle Mark Edward Born have also been in trouble with the law before. Mark is currently in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Kalup was arrested in connection with a series of crimes that took place after he was asked to leave a fraternity party.

After being kicked, he walked down the block and entered a house where he kidnapped Brenda Carter using a butcher knife he stole from her kitchen.

He then forced the 70-year-old woman into his car and fled with it, before backing over a bridge on State Highway 99 South, with the vehicle partially submerged.

After they abandoned the car, he forced her out of the vehicle and fell into a ravine where he left her with a fractured pelvis and a ruptured bladder.

It was later determined that she died after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries after being pushed out of the car. Her death was classified as a homicide.

Carter later died from injuries sustained in the incident, and Kalup then broke into another house and then another, which he set on fire.

In a plea agreement, seen by Ada NewsKalup said he had broken into the home to steal a car and set a fire in the home’s garage after failing to find the cars.

In the other house he took a blanket, a knife, a wallet and some electronic devices.

Officers quickly caught up with him after they saw him wandering along a state highway.

In December 2020, while detained on charges related to the crime spree, he killed fellow inmate Billy Joe Johnson in what prosecutors described as a “brutal and sustained attack.”

In June 2022, a federal jury convicted him at trial on one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Then, in April of last year, he repeatedly stabbed a county jail inmate with a homemade knife and tried to throw him over a railing.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty before a county to assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of prison contraband.

His twin Christopher is seven years into a 20-year sentence following Miller’s stabbing.

Ada News reported that several people had been at the residence when the two reportedly got into an altercation outside the home.

Several people at the address said Miller returned holding his stomach and said he had been stabbed.

Police went to the house and found him bleeding profusely on the floor and he died after surgery to stop the internal bleeding.

Officials at the time told the outlet that Born was later found inside the home, covered in blood and lying on a bed pretending to be asleep.

According to an affidavit seen by the outlet, Born had consumed alcohol and told authorities he didn’t remember anything.

The twins’ father, Christopher Allen Born, has been in trouble with the law for DUI charges and a 2008 possession complaint.

While his uncle Mark Edward Born is currently serving 40 years in prison for a 1999 manslaughter charge.

Speaking about Kalup’s recent conviction for the murder of Brenda Carter, his son Jay said KXII: ‘We have lived with this over our heads for so long, wondering when the system would give us our day.

“Finally, in my victim impact statement, I was able to say my peace and let out my anger and frustration from these seven long years.”

FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray said: ‘The crimes committed by Born are heartbreaking and there is no doubt that the sentence is just.

‘Born decided to continue his life of crime even while in prison. He clearly did not learn his lesson and continued to terrorize the lives of others.

“The FBI is grateful to law enforcement who contributed to this investigation and led to Born’s conviction.”

United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said: ‘Born has proven himself to be a threat to society both inside and outside the walls of the prison system.

“This sentence ensures that he will spend a substantial portion, if not all, of his life behind those walls where his actions are as limited as possible.”

Born will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a State Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence of incarceration without parole.

His case had originally been dropped after the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling due to his tribal status.

The Supreme Court ruled that cases involving tribal members on tribal lands should not be tried in state court.