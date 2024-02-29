Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Mitch McConnell Could Have Been One of the Greats, But Trump Beat Him

    Mitch McConnell Could Have Been One of the Greats, But Trump Beat Him

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    “One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared from the Senate floor on Wednesday. “So I stand before you today… to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

    Indeed, a good lesson in life is to leave them wanting more. But aside from Jerry Seinfeld, who ended his hit show, Seinfeld, while it was still wildly popular, it’s difficult to conjure too many examples of men who went out on top—of their own volition.

    Knowing when to say when is, indeed, an underappreciated talent. Sadly, for McConnell, he missed his window. He’s past his prime, the game has passed him by. And this is not merely because he has suffered health problems in the last year, or so. Donald Trump and the young MAGA bucks in the Senate were already on their way to supplanting McConnell, and rendering him politically impotent.

