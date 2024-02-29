Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    White House Doctor Says Biden is ‘Fit For Duty’

    White House Doctor Says Biden is ‘Fit For Duty’

    A doctor who conducted President Joe Biden’s annual physical examination wrote in a memo Wednesday that the president remains “fit for duty” and is a “healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male.”

    Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that the president had no significant changes in health from his last physical exam, conducted last year. It said Biden noted he’d suffered from some discomfort in his left hip, and a check revealed “mild arthritic changes.”

    The memo said an “extremely detailed neurological exam” was performed, which revealed no findings consistent with disorders like a stroke, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s disease. It added that Biden showed “excellent” motor skills.

