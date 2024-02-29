Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Coup Preparations Announced Against Putin's Top Ally in Europe

    Coup Preparations Announced Against Putin's Top Ally in Europe

    A shadow group of anti-government operatives are planning to stage a coup against Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, the group’s leader revealed in an interview this week.

    “We have worked out a plan and will put it into effect at the right time,” Aliaksandr Azarau, the head of the resistance group known as BYPOL, revealed in an interview with Belgian broadcaster VRT on Wednesday.

    Azarau did not divulge many details about what a coup may look like, but recent sabotage operations in Belarus could offer clues.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

