Biden, 81, showed “no new concerns” in his physical condition and is “active and robust” and “fit for duty”: Doctors say the president still has a stiff gait, has a new apnea mask sleep and a new contact lens prescription in practically a clean bill of health

President Joe Biden’s 2024 physical was largely unchanged from last year, with his White House doctor saying there are “no new concerns” and calling the 81-year-old “fit to serve.”

The White House released the results of Biden’s physical Wednesday afternoon, after he took Marine One to Bethesda for his annual exam at Walter Reed.

The report, written by the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said Biden’s skin cancer from last year had not spread, gave details about his use of a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea and noted that Biden was equipped with a new prescription for contact lenses.

“President Biden is a healthy, active, and robust 81-year-old man who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, including those of chief executive, head of state, and commander in chief,” the report said.

Previously, the White House had confirmed that Biden did not take a cognitive test during the exam.

Using the same language as last year’s memo, O’Connor said Biden underwent “an extremely detailed neurological examination” that ruled out “stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, or ascending lateral sclerosis.”

O’Connor called Biden’s addition of the CPAP machine, which was made public in late June, the most “remarkable” healthcare advance of the past year.

“Most people experience some difficulty getting used to falling asleep while wearing a mask on their face, as well as keeping it on throughout the night,” O’Connor said. “This is reasonably anticipated and, indeed, should be expected.”

“The president had a very similar experience,” the White House’s top doctor said.

He wrote that after “several different masks,” Biden was able to find one that worked.

“He has been remarkably committed to therapy and successfully uses PAP almost every night, for most or all of the night,” O’Connor added.

The new report also highlighted Biden’s root canal last summer, which O’Connor said he “tolerated” well.

The president still suffers from a stiff gait, “but it hasn’t gotten worse since last year,” whichh the doctor attributed it to the “wear and tear” of his spine.

“The president’s arthritic changes remain moderate to severe, but do not yet cause significant enough nerve root compression to warrant special treatment,” O’Connor said.

The president takes a combination of prescription and over-the-counter medications, including Eliquis for his Afib and Crestor to keep his lipid levels down.

He is taking a prescription nasal spray, takes Allegra for seasonal allergies, and uses over-the-counter Nexium.

‘The President has been happily married for 46 years. “He does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol and continues to exercise at least five times a week,” O’Connor said.

During Wednesday’s briefing, the press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre He brushed aside concerns that the 81-year-old is unfit for a second term and touted his record.

She ruled out the need for a cognitive test, even though the Justice Department called him an “old man with a bad memory” in the special counsel’s report on his mishandling of classified documents.

“His doctor, including the neurologist, doesn’t think he needs it,” Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s press conference.

She responded: ‘People need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day!’

“Since there has been so much scrutiny…why not just ask your doctor to perform the test?” a reporter asked after Biden went to Walter Reed for his annual checkup.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that President Joe Biden did not undergo a cognitive test during his annual physical on Wednesday, insisting he “doesn’t need it.”

“His doctor, including the neurologist, doesn’t think he needs it,” Jean-Pierre added.

A team of 20 doctors, including the White House physician, was present for the examination at Walter Reed.

“That’s their assessment,” he added.

Jean-Pierre also responded when a reporter asked that Biden’s physician, White House Dr. Kevin O’Connor, address the press in the briefing room.

‘There is no precedent for bringing the doctor into the meeting room. “I understand it’s happened a few times in the last 35 years, a couple of times, but it’s not really a precedent,” he said.

During former President Donald Trump’s term, Dr. Ronny Jackson, now a U.S. Representative from Texas, appeared in the briefing room where he applauded the Republican’s good genes.

Biden unexpectedly left the White House on Wednesday morning and told reporters he was headed to Walter Reed to undergo his annual physical.

Biden arrives at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday to receive his annual physical, with the results expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

He also said Trump did not need a cognitive test and called the leader “very sharp” and “very intact.”

‘As far as the doctor coming into the meeting room, it’s not a norm. “We are trying to return to the old norm, where doctors do not come to the meeting room,” Jean-Pierre argued on Wednesday.

He said the memo, released Wednesday afternoon, would be “robust” and “comprehensive.”

Biden previously joked that doctors “think I look too young” while giving reporters an update on his annual physical.

Biden stayed at the Bethesda medical center for about two and a half hours, returned to the White House and then held an event on reducing crime in America with top law enforcement voices in the State Dining Room.

“I’m fine, everything is fixed,” he told reporters after giving brief statements. “No, there’s nothing different from last year,” she also revealed.

For months, polls have shown that most Americans doubt that Biden can be effective during a second term, which would end when he is 86 years old.

During O’Connor’s evaluation last year, Biden remained “fit for duty.”