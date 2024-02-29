Married At First Sight producers brutally attack boyfriend Jono McCullough after taking over cast members’ social media during the show.

<!–

Married At First Sight producers took a brutal swipe at boyfriend Jono McCullough moments before the show’s explosive dinner date on Wednesday night.

The health business owner, 39, was attacked on his own Instagram page, which is currently controlled by Channel Nine.

The producers share pictures of Jono with their fans every week along with funny captions, but they took things a step further when they called the boyfriend “a coward.”

Sharing a happy photo of Jono wearing his beige pants and mauve shirt before arriving at the dinner, one producer wrote a scathing comment about the groom.

“I still can’t find my balls but I hope I’ve grown a spine in the last 7 days,” he captioned the photo, referencing Jono’s recent inability to support his girlfriend Lauren Dunn.

The boyfriend has been criticized by his wife and relationship experts in recent episodes after he failed to defend Lauren after supervillain Jack Dunkley made sexist comments towards her.

After Jack shocked viewers last Wednesday by telling Jono to “gag” his wife, he made a meek attempt to defend Lauren.

Despite producers’ claims that Jono is a coward, the boyfriend seemed to have no problem bravely defending girlfriend Ellie Dix before her cheating scandal.

Ellie’s romance with boyfriend Ben Walters fell apart during the episode when he publicly broke up with her.

Jono kindly jumped to Ellie’s defense and made his feelings very clear by saying he wanted to “slap” Ben for his recent behavior.

At dinner, Ellie was seen telling the group that Ben had spent two hours reciting a list of everything he didn’t like about her, including the fact that she wears makeup.

The group was left furious by the admission, and Jono was quick to express his disapproval of Ben and firmly sided with Ellie.

He said: ‘I don’t understand Ben, he had a lovely, beautiful girl, I kind of want to slap him… in the metaphorical sense. How to stop ruining this amazing opportunity, but he definitely ruined a good thing, I would say.

After Ben tried to defend the list at dinner, Jono added: “There were excuses, stories and epiphanies, I don’t buy what he’s selling at all.”

Daily Mail Australia previously revealed MAFS will be rocked by scandal after Ellie and Jono were seen looking cozy during a recent outing and will announce their relationship during the show’s reunion.