I’m Hooked on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Men’s Briefs—Here’s Why

Scouted/The Daily Beast/SKIMS.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It was a Tuesday evening after a day that seemed like a century when I finally made it to my front door to realize that my day was about to turn upside down—for the better. Peacefully waiting at my doorstep was a large package—and not just a lackluster Amazon package filled with paper towels and whatever else I forgot to buy during my last Target run—it was a true treasure from the one and only SKIMS. I have to say, my curiosity has lingered since the launch of the cult-followed celebrity brand in 2019, and with its men’s options expanding, I had to give SKIMS a try myself.

Over the last six years, SKIMS has quickly climbed its way to the top of the shapewear space, becoming a household name. Until recently, I had been a fan of the brand from afar, and not just because I’m a religious viewer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians but for the progressive-minded brand DNA the shapewear brand harnesses, including offering a wide range of sizes (XXS to 4X) and employing models of diverse sizes, shapes, and races. What resonates with me the most is how SKIMS quickly achieved cult status by filling in these gaps for real consumers with their offerings that competing brands couldn’t keep up with, both reflecting and advancing today’s culture of body positivity. (Of course, the endorsements from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family and celebrities like Ashley Graham, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Billie Eilish have helped, too.)

