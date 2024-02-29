Surprise ruling from Illinois judge removes Trump from the ballot due to ‘insurrectionist ban’

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

An Illinois judge removed Donald Trump from the state’s ballot this week.Illinois is now the third state to try to remove Trump, following Colorado and Maine.The Supreme Court is currently deliberating Colorado’s challenge to Trump’s candidacy.

An Illinois judge removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot in a surprise Wednesday ruling, citing a section of the 14th Amendment that bars elected officials from participating in insurrection.

Illinois is the third state to try to remove Trump — the GOP frontrunner — from the ballot based on the “insurrection ban,” following in the footsteps of both Colorado and Maine.

Trump has the chance to appeal the Illinois decision, and the judge put her own ruling on hold until Friday to give time for a possible appeal.

The Supreme Court is still deliberating Colorado’s challenge to Trump appearing on the primary ballot; SCOTUS heard arguments for and against removing Trump from Colorado’s ballot in early February. Legal experts previously told Business Insider that the top court is likely to side with Trump in a decision that would keep him on states’ ballots.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter removed Trump from the Illinois ballot this week in a decision that comes one month after the state’s Board of Elections rejected the case, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

