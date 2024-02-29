Donald Trump REMOVED from Illinois Republican primary ballots after judge ordered his disqualification for his role in the January 6 insurrection

The Cook County judge sided with voters trying to remove Trump from the primary ballot ahead of the state’s March 19 Republican primary.

The US Supreme Court has addressed the question of whether states can remove Trump from the ballot using an argument about his participation on January 6.

An Illinois state judge has expelled former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican presidential primary ballot due to his role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter ruled in favor of Illinois voters who argued that Trump should be disqualified from the state’s primary ballot in mid-March as well as the March 5 general election ballot. November.

Voters made their case about Trump’s behavior on January 6, 2021, when he allegedly violated the anti-insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Porter delayed his ruling from taking effect in light of an unexpected appeal filed by the former president’s legal team.

The legal arguments to exclude him from the polls largely revolve around a novel application of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution that depends largely on whether or not the January 6 riot can be defined as an insurrection.

Illinois is currently one of a few states attempting to disqualify the likely Republican presidential candidate in both the primary and general elections.

The United States Supreme Court has taken up the issue after a Colorado court attempted to do the same: the judicial body is expected to make a decision on the matter soon.

The court is widely expected to reject arguments that Trump should be barred from holding office.

Porter’s ruling relied heavily on the Colorado Supreme Court’s previous ruling, whose decision the U.S. Supreme Court will likely find incorrect.

The judge wrote in her ruling that she “realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming Illinois primary election.”

“The Illinois State Board of Elections will remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election, or have votes cast for him suppressed.”