Elizabeth Hurley appears in a VERY racy sex scene (filmed by her son Damian!) in the steamy trailer for her directorial debut Strictly Confidential

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her daring side in a stunning sex scene in the first trailer for her son Damian’s directorial debut.

Strictly Confidential features the actress, 58, getting emotional with another woman, in scenes filmed and directed by her son, a model and budding filmmaker.

The mystery drama follows Mia, played by CBBC star Georgia Lock, as she is drawn into a “world of sex, duplicity and betrayal” while trying to unravel the mystery surrounding her best friend Rebecca’s suicide.

The trailer shows Mia returning to the exotic Caribbean island where Rebecca died and, in addition to discovering old passions, she promises to learn the truth about her friend’s death.

In the trailer, Elizabeth’s character Lily is being seduced by Natasha, played by young actress Pear Chiravara.

speaking to PEOPLE Speaking about the film, Damian revealed that his mother Elizabeth had “promised” to star in his first film years ago, and when it got the green light, she “dropped everything” to participate.

He said: ‘It was a pleasure coming to work and facing each day together.

“We only had 18 days to shoot the entire movie, so our twin telepathy was invaluable throughout.”

‘Working tirelessly alongside such a committed and talented cast was truly inspiring. “I am eternally grateful to everyone involved for trusting and believing in me.”

Damian praised his mother for keeping her promise to star in his first feature film when filming wrapped in December on the Caribbean island of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, he wrote: “Everyone involved deserves public statements of adoration (all of which will come in due time) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first short film The Movie 2010 (when I was 8 years old) he promised me that he would be in my first feature film; True to his word, the moment this film was greenlit, Mom dropped everything and ran to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream ”.

It is not the first time that Elizabeth stars in one of her son’s projects. She also flew to Saint Kitts and Nevis for her short film, The Boy on the Beach.

Elizabeth’s previous roles include The Royals, Bedazzled and Austin Powers.

In 2018, she revealed that the secret photographer behind her seemingly endless stream of bikini posts on Instagram was actually her only child.

Damian’s shadow is even visible in some of the images, where he frolics on the beach in a two-piece swimsuit.

She made the revelation after uploading a series of steamy Christmas photos of herself braless and in a bikini for Valentine’s Day.

The actress, who rose to fame at the age of 29 with her Estee Lauder cosmetics campaign, surprised her 833,000 followers with the suggestive images, but some were not sure how to take her confession, with several describing the relationship as “weird.” .

According to The Sun, Elizabeth said: “(Damian) definitely takes some, but I have other friends I can torture for some too.”

Damian, who was brought up in Gloucester by his mother and her then partner Arun Nayar, followed in their footsteps to become an actor.

He has had roles in the Australian soap opera Neighbors and the American drama The Royals.

His father was the American businessman and film producer Steve Bing, who committed suicide in 2020 by jumping from the 27th floor of his condominium in Los Angeles.

Strictly Confidential will be released in cinemas and on Prime Video on April 5.