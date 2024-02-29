A ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Civil War Has Commenced

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Bravo

Her job was on the line. Her friendships had fallen. Dorit had one shot, and one shot only, to save her diamond—and she came into the reunion with a look inspired by Dune to do just that.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has kicked off its best reunion in years, as alliances crumble by the wayside and make way for a long-awaited civil war. The tension surrounding the group has finally bubbled to the surface, and it starts with Dorit ambushing Kyle after a season of passive aggression.

Exposing a text the Beverly Hills OG sent her the day before the reunion, Dorit enters the arena gloves off. It’s an essay-length plea from Kyle for Dorit to put their issues on ice at the reunion. And Dorit’s response is a resounding no, instead showcasing the text to Erika (and production) to expose Kyle’s manipulations.

