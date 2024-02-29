Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Immunity Arguments

Reuters/Julia Nikhinson

The Supreme Court will hear arguments as to whether Donald Trump can be prosecuted for actions taken while in office, the court said Wednesday, substantially pushing back the start date for the former president’s criminal trial in Washington D.C. for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The unsigned order, which set arguments for the week of April 22, said the justices will consider whether—and potentially to what degree—a former president has “immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”

On Feb. 6, after hearing wild arguments from Trump’s lawyers about a president’s powers, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously found that Trump is not immune from prosecution.

Read more at The Daily Beast.