Slain Alabama Mom’s Sex Assault and Torture Was Taped: Cops

Birmingham Police

Mahogany Jackson, the young Alabama mother found shot to death after messaging her family that she was being held hostage, was sexually assaulted and tortured for hours before being murdered, police said on Wednesday.

The macabre attack—which was videotaped, according to authorities—was reportedly sparked by a minor dispute between Jackson and one of the suspects over an alleged theft.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most heinous acts I have ever seen in my career,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said at a Wednesday press conference.

