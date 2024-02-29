All Australian adults urged to get Covid booster shots ahead of winter

<!–

All Australian adults should continue to receive COVID-19 booster shots, but children who are in good health should not worry, the government’s vaccine advisory group says.

Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the nation, the virus continues to ebb and flow in the community.

Vaccines remain the best way to protect Australians from serious disease, and on Thursday Health Minister Mark Butler revealed the latest vaccine recommendations from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

“Vaccination remains the most important measure to protect against the risk of severe illness from Covid-19,” Butler said.

Everyone aged 65 years and over and severely immunocompromised people in Australia aged 18 to 64 years are strongly recommended to receive a booster vaccine every 6 months.

All other adults are eligible to receive a booster every 12 months.

Australians have been issued an urgent warning to get vaccinated in preparation for a new wave of Covid due to hit during the colder weather.

Immunocompromised children between five and 17 years old can receive a single dose of vaccine, but those who are in good health will not need a booster dose in 2024 due to the low incidence of severe disease and high levels of immunity.

Booster shots can be given at the same time as the annual flu vaccine and are widely available in general practices and pharmacies.

Since January 1, 2023, more than 5.4 million booster doses have been administered to Australians aged 18 and over, with 80,000 doses administered in the last seven days.