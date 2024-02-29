Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Virgin launches massive 24-hour deals with cheap flights to Bali, Fiji, Hamilton Island and more

    By Makayla Muscat for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 21:58 EST, February 28, 2024 | Updated: 21:58 EST, February 28, 2024

    Virgin Australia has launched a massive 24-hour deal offering domestic and international flights for just $35.

    More than 200,000 discounted airfares are available for travel dates between April 1 and June 30.

    Flights include domestic and international destinations such as Hamilton Island, Uluru, Bali and Fiji.

    Discounted prices only include light economy seats on outbound domestic flights and some return international flights.

    The sale was launched to mark the leap year and ends at midnight AEST on Thursday.

    Virgin Australia is offering domestic and international flights for just $35 as part of a huge 24-hour deal.

    People who live in Brisbane can go to Uluru for $89

    Sydneysiders looking for some sun can fly to the Gold Coast for as little as $59.

    Melburnians looking for a holiday can head to Hamilton Island for $99, while Perth residents can fly to Cairns for $129.

    People living in Brisbane can go to Uluru for $89.

    The cheapest destinations on the list are Sydney to Byron Bay for $35 and Melbourne to Launceston for $39.

    Adelaide locals can go to the Gold Coast for $85 one way to Bali and just $385 return.

    Melbourne residents looking for a holiday can head to Hamilton Island for $99, while Perth residents can fly to Cairns for $129.

    Adelaide locals can go to the Gold Coast for $85 one way and Bali for just $385 return.

    Brisbane residents looking for an overseas holiday can fly to Samoa for $555, while Sydneysiders can fly to Fiji for just $469 and back.

    Virgin Australia said all sales fares included Velocity frequent flyer points and status credits.

    “Since a deal like this only comes around once every four years, travelers are encouraged to take the leap and book the incredible rates on sale,” a spokesperson said.

    See the Virgin Australia website for more information.

    DISCOUNT FLIGHTS

    One-way Economy Lite fares on domestic sale (available in both directions):

    Ballina (Byron Bay) Sydney from $35

    Melbourne Launceston from $39

    Sydney Sunshine Coast from $55

    Sydney Gold Coast from $59

    Sydney Melbourne from $65

    Melbourne Gold Coast from $69

    Brisbane Cairns from $75

    Adelaide Gold Coast from $85

    Brisbane Uluru from $89

    Sydney Cairns from $89

    Melbourne Uluru from $89

    Brisbane Hobart from $99

    Melbourne Hamilton Island from $99

    Perth Cairns from $129

    Return international flights:

    Adelaide Denpasar (Bali) from $385

    Melbourne Denpasar (Bali) from $439

    Sydney Denpasar (Bali) from $459

    Sydney Nadi (Fiji) from $469

    Sydney Queenstown from $405

    Brisbane Nadi (Fiji) from $479

    Brisbane Port Villa (Vanuatu) from $489

    Brisbane Queenstown from $455

    Melbourne Nadi (Fiji) from $539

    Brisbane Apia (Samoa) from $555

