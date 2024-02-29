Joy Reid: Justices Alito and Thomas Have ‘Motive’ to Delay Trump Case

MSNBC

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear former President Donald Trump’s immunity case in late April—postponing for several months his Washington, D.C. criminal trial for trying to overturn the 2020 election—had a “motive” behind it, MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday: to allow the court’s elderly conservative justices the ability to retire under a Trump administration.

On The Reid Out, the namesake host asked New York University law professor Melissa Murray what she thought about potential motivations for the high court’s move.

While Murray stopped short of going as far as Reid, she said that the Supreme Court “is on the ballot in this election” due to the ages of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

