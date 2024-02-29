Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Joy Reid: Justices Alito and Thomas Have ‘Motive’ to Delay Trump Case

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Joy Reid: Justices Alito and Thomas Have ‘Motive’ to Delay Trump Case

    MSNBC

    The Supreme Court’s decision to hear former President Donald Trump’s immunity case in late April—postponing for several months his Washington, D.C. criminal trial for trying to overturn the 2020 election—had a “motive” behind it, MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday: to allow the court’s elderly conservative justices the ability to retire under a Trump administration.

    On The Reid Out, the namesake host asked New York University law professor Melissa Murray what she thought about potential motivations for the high court’s move.

    While Murray stopped short of going as far as Reid, she said that the Supreme Court “is on the ballot in this election” due to the ages of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    🔴Live: US considers airdropping aid into Gaza as land deliveries slow

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Sam Dastyari denies being the former politician targeted by ASIO boss, as Malcolm Turnbull’s son reveals how he was targeted by foreign spies.

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    🔴Live: US considers airdropping aid into Gaza as land deliveries slow

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Sam Dastyari denies being the former politician targeted by ASIO boss, as Malcolm Turnbull’s son reveals how he was targeted by foreign spies.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Damning texts between Fani Willis’ lover’s divorce lawyer and Trump’s co-defendant’s lawyer are revealed, a day after the star witness’s clumsy testimony on the stand.

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy