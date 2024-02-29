Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Seth Meyers Deeply Regrets Getting Ice Cream With Joe Biden

    When he does his job correctly, Seth Meyers is able to shine a light on his Late Night guests and their upcoming projects.

    But much to his chagrin earlier this week, it was Meyers who was getting all the attention after an impromptu ice cream social with Joe Biden.

    On Monday night, the comedian scored quite a coup when he was paid a personal visit by the President of the United States to help celebrate Late Night’s 10th anniversary. The two chatted about a range of topics, from the president’s age to Taylor Swift conspiracy theories. When the interview concluded, Biden invited Meyers to join him for an ice cream, which the host happily obliged. Which is where things got “weird,” according to Meyers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

