Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband defends his son who just got arrested, says the teen is a ‘good-hearted child’

Jayson Boebert, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, says he stands by his teen son Tyler, who just got arrested and charged in connection with a spate of car break-ins and property thefts.

‘I know my son is a good-hearted child and still has his whole life ahead of him,’ Jayson Boebert told The Daily Mail in a Wednesday report.

“My love for my children is unconditional and I vow to stand by them unwaveringly through all of life’s challenges,” Jayson Boebert said.

On Tuesday, the Rifle Police Department said in a Facebook statement that they’d detained Tyler Boebert “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in the town.

Tyler faces 22 charges, including several felony charges that span criminal possession of ID documents and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The 18-year-old became a father in April after getting his girlfriend pregnant.

“I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen,” Rep. Boebert told BI in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Rep. Boebert was granted a restraining order against Jayson after she accused her ex-husband of attacking Tyler during a fight on January 9. The Boeberts finalized their divorce in October.

Rep. Boebert’s family turmoil threatens to overshadow her political career and reelection prospects. And over the years, several members of the Boebert family have faced trouble with the courts.

The Colorado Times Recorder reported in January that Rep. Boebert was arrested in 2016 after she skipped a court-ordered hearing. The GOP congresswoman had rolled her truck into a ditch onto a rural road.

According to Colorado Newsline, Rep. Boebert was also arrested in 2015. She was accused of encouraging underage drinkers who had been arrested at a music festival to break free from police custody.

And Rep. Boebert hasn’t been shy about her run-ins with the legal system. At a January campaign event, she and five other GOP candidates were seen smiling and raising their hands when asked who’d been arrested.

In December, the Colorado Republican said she was switching congressional districts. The shift will see her vying for Colorado’s 4th congressional district instead of her existing seat in the 3rd congressional district.

Representatives for Rep. Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

