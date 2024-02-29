Damning texts between Fani Willis’ lover’s divorce lawyer and Trump’s co-defendant’s lawyer are revealed, a day after the star witness’s clumsy testimony on the stand.

Text messages between Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, and the attorney for a Donald Trump co-defendant communicated frequently via text message, displaying damning information about Wade’s affair with Fani Willis.

Bradley, a former divorce attorney and Wade’s law partner, took the stand Tuesday, where he was shown a series of text messages in which he discussed the timeline of Willis and Wade’s relationship, one of the central issues of the trial. .

Michael Roman and other co-defendants in the Trump case are seeking to have District Attorney Fanni Willis, 53, disqualified for what they call an “inappropriate” relationship.

The full extent of the messages, which number in the hundreds, was revealed by The Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday.

In them, Ashleigh Merchant – Roman’s lawyer – pressures Bradley to give her information about the matter, even asking him on September 18 if she can get a sworn statement, to which Bradley responds: ‘No… no one I would freely burn that bridge.’

Text messages between Nathan Wade’s divorce lawyer Terrence Bradley (pictured) and a lawyer for a Donald Trump co-defendant communicated frequently via text message, displaying damning information about Wade’s affair with Fani Willis .

Ashleigh Merchant (pictured), Roman’s attorney, pressures Bradley for information on the matter, even asking him on September 18 if she can obtain a sworn statement, to which Bradley responds, “No… “No one would freely burn that bridge.”

He asked whether Wade’s law partner, Christopher Campbell, would admit to the affair if asked under oath.

“No,” Bradley replies. “He knows it but he doesn’t admit it.”

Another set of messages, sent on Jan. 5, just before Merchant filed a motion requesting that the entire Fulton County prosecutor’s office, including Wade and Willis, be disqualified, said: “I assume you knew about the trips?” to Bradley.

Defense attorneys said Willis benefited financially from hiring Wade because he paid for the trips they took along with money he won in the case.

Willis and Wade testified that they split the cost of the trip approximately equally.

‘I’m not surprised…they made a lot of trips to Florida. Texas. California,” Bradley said, after Merchant clarified that the trips occurred as recently as last summer, in “May or June.”

Bradley added that they took a trip to California when Willis’ daughter flunked out of Florida A&M University and moved to the Golden State.

“I can’t believe they were so carefree,” Merchant said. “I’m trying to anticipate their response when I blow this up.”

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis (left) is on trial for financial corruption related to the hiring of her lover Nathan Wade (right) to prosecute former President Donald Trump in the high-profile election interference case.

‘Damn. They had a complete relationship. Crazy. Just crazy,’ said one stunned merchant.

Bradley replies: ‘He went to help her move it.’

“The reason she would hire him is crazy,” Merchant adds. “Like just going on a date, don’t hire him.”

Shortly afterward, Merchant asks Bradley if he thinks they started dating before Willis hired Wade.

‘Absolutely. “It all started when he left the district attorney’s office and became a judge in South Fulton,” Bradley answered. ‘They met at the municipal court CLE conference.’

Merchant said: ‘That’s what I thought. When he was married.

Two hours later, Merchant texted another question to Bradley.

‘Is this accurate? According to information and belief, Willis and Wade met while both were serving as magistrate judges and began a romantic relationship at that time.

Merchant at one point asks Bradley if he thinks they started dating before Willis hired Wade.

Bradley simply responded, “Arrogance.”

Bradley responded, “There is no municipal court,” for which Merchant thanked him, before adding that he might be one of the only people who knows, “not even” Wade’s law partner, Campbell.

Later, Merchant promises that he will protect Bradley’s identity in the motion he is about to file.

Bradley, when asked by Merchant how they might respond, said Willis and Wade “will deny it” and will not attack Merchant.

‘I heard that but I didn’t include it because I didn’t have any proof… I’m surprised I paid him so much. ‘How did they think they wouldn’t get caught!!!’ Merchant exclaimed.

Throughout the texts, as revealed by Kelly, Bradley encourages Merchant and tells her that she is “the best lawyer I know.”

He even gives you the clue that led Willis’s former friend, Robin Yeartie, to testify publicly.

‘Make an open records request for all the people hired when Fani took office and who were fired around June 2022… if you get it I can give you the name… she hired a girlfriend. Like a best friend.

On Tuesday, Bradley choked up on the stand repeatedly telling the court that he “couldn’t remember” when asked if Wade and Willis began their romantic connection before he was hired to prosecute the former president in Georgia.

Wade’s former law partner used the phrase more than 10 times while on the stand, including one instance in which he told the court, “I don’t remember if I lied,” when asked about previous statements he made related to the relationship. by Wade and Willis.

Bradley’s dramatic appearance followed equally dramatic revelations that Wade visited prosecutor Fani Willis’s Georgia neighborhood at least 35 times and spent the night before she hired him on Trump’s investigative team.

Willis and Wade have maintained a story that they began their romantic relationship in 2022, after he was chosen for the team tasked with investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the election in Georgia. But testimony throughout the hearing, as well as evidence presented in court, has left multiple holes in the claim.

Michael Roman, a political strategist and former Trump campaign staffer, and several other co-defendants in the Trump case are trying to oust District Attorney Fanni Willis, 53, from the case because of what they believe It was an “inappropriate” relationship.

They cite her alleged financial benefit from a “personal and romantic relationship” with special prosecutor Wade, whom she hired – with taxpayer money – to work on the case.

Although Willis and Wade have acknowledged their relationship, they have repeatedly argued that it “does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest” and that the relationship “has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis.”