Sam Dastyari denies being the former politician targeted by ASIO boss, as Malcolm Turnbull’s son reveals how he was targeted by foreign spies.

A former Labor senator whose political career ended in a storm over his links to a Chinese businessman has categorically denied being the mysterious figure Australia’s spy chief claims “sold out his country”.

Former New South Wales senator Sam Dastyari sensationally quit politics in 2017 amid intense scrutiny over his links to Chinese property developer and political donor Huang Xiangmo.

Dastyari, who has always insisted he is a patriotic Australian, was branded a “Beijing fool” by tabloids after it was revealed he accepted money from Chinese donors.

He allowed Huang to pay a $5,000 legal bill while he was a senator-elect, and sent a $1,670 travel bill to a company with ties to the Chinese government.

Dastyari admitted meeting with Huang, but denied any wrongdoing in the meeting in which he allegedly told Huang that his phones were being tapped.

In the years since Dastyari resigned from Parliament, Huang has been prevented from re-entering Australia and has had both his Australian passport and permanent residency cancelled, on the advice of ASIO.

On Wednesday night, ASIO chief Mike Burgess gave a historic speech in which he said an unnamed former politician had allegedly “sold his country” to a foreign power.

“This politician sold his country, his party and his former colleagues to promote the interests of the foreign regime,” Burgess said.

He declined to name the person, only giving hints, including that the person involved was a former politician, that the incident took place several years ago and he doubted the unnamed politician would do it again.

Dastyari refuted the speculations that emerged on social media in the hours that followed. He told Daily Mail Australia the incident “had nothing to do with me” and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing.

“I’m not going to make any comments,” he added.

It comes as Alex Turnbull, son of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, revealed to news.com.au that he was targeted by suspected Chinese agents over an infrastructure project and reported it to spy agencies.

His father was prime minister at the time. “He was so shameless,” he told the news website. He did not specify exactly what infrastructure project he was referring to in the interview.

Only in 2018 were new laws introduced to combat foreign interference.

What is most known about the politician is that “at one point, the former politician even proposed including a relative of the prime minister in the spy orbit,” Burgess said.

‘Fortunately, that plot did not go ahead, but other plans did. Personally, I don’t think they are stupid enough to repeat what they did in the past, thus neutralizing the problem and causing damage to some items.’

The ASIO chief said the politician involved had cut ties with the foreign service and did not pose a risk to national security, adding that the foreign spies were posing as consultants, headhunters, local government officials, academics and think tank researchers, claiming to be from fictitious companies like Data 31.’

Burgess’s comments have caused a stir in Canberra and beyond, with politicians past and present arguing his reputation was under a cloud due to speculation.

His defiant denial comes after a social media storm attempting to find links between Burgess’ comments and former politicians.

Senate Opposition Leader Simon Birmingham called on Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neil to “step forward and provide that information, as much as she can”.

“It is up to the Home Secretary to use the protection and privileges of Parliament, perhaps to be able to do so,” he said.

Birmingham said providing such clarity would “prevent that kind of smear against all current or former politicians.”

‘It is clear that there is significant public interest in this matter. That public interest deserves to be addressed in the most transparent way possible.

He clarified that he does not know who the person involved in the incident is, but added: “Many questions will be asked, especially given some of the stories that have been well publicized in the past about certain former Members of Parliament, their departure from this Parliament and the like.’

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is equally keen for the person involved to be named.

“It’s quite difficult to smear former politicians when (Burgess) is talking about one, and the problem is, if you don’t name them, then there’s a cloud hanging over everyone else,” Dutton said.

“I think it is unfair to many former MPs who are patriotic, as 99.9 per cent on both sides are, and if there is one who they have identified who is not, then, frankly, that person should be outed and shamed.” “.