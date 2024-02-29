Hailey and Justin Bieber look somber as they head to CHURCH together in a $90K Cybertruck… after her dad sparked concern by publicly asking for ‘prayers’ for the couple.

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were spotted for the first time after their father STephen Baldwin sparked concern by publicly asking people to “pray” for the couple.

The model, 27, and the pop singer, 29, were photographed arriving at church in Los Angeles on Wednesday night in their new $90,000 Tesla Cybertruck.

Hailey looked somber in a vibrant yellow argyle sweater and baggy jeans, while Justin’s face was barely visible under a large black hoodie.

Both Justin and Hailey, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September, are devout Christians and credit their faith with helping them get through their “difficult” first year of marriage.

On Monday, Stephen was surprised when republished a video from Justin’s song, which was shared by All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx and said: ‘Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for wisdom, protection and approach the Knight.’

The 58-year-old evangelist had written that his wife Eileen Marx and Hailey’s mother, Kennya Deodato Baldwin, “pray together often” for the couple of five years of marriage.

“There are special challenges that people in high visibility positions face and also the enemy does not want them to come close to Jesus,” Victor wrote.

‘Very often, regardless of material things or praise, they often face an intense spiritual war that seeks to wreck their faith, their marriage and their life in general. So thanks.’

Marx has since deleted the post.

Stephen’s daughter arguably never would have met the Canadian singer, who turns 30 this Friday, if he hadn’t been there to introduce the future couple backstage at the NBC show. TODAY back in 2009.

“Nice to meet you,” were the first words Hailey said to Bieber.

The two-time Grammy winner and the Rhode founder finally began dating in 2015, and rekindled their on-again, off-again romance in 2018, three months after his split from Selena Gomez.

Justin and Hailey seemed to go out of their way to not post anything about each other on Valentine’s Day.

The Biebers appeared to be in good spirits as they sat next to each other in the VIP section of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas watching Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

The Moments singer could have easily agreed to join his former mentor, eight-time Grammy winner Usher, on stage to perform during the halftime show, which was the most-watched ever with an astonishing average of 129.3 million views. spectators.

“I think it might have been the fact that right now he just wants to tell a different story,” the 45-year-old R&B singer said on the February 16 episode of The breakfast club.

And I understand it. We will do something else in the future. There’s no love lost or anything like that.

Meanwhile, Stephen became a born-again Christian after the 9/11 attacks and is a strong supporter of twice-impeached and four-time impeached former President Donald Trump.

This, after the 77-year-old reality star-turned-politician fired Baldwin from NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice twice in 2008 and 2013.