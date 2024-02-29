Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann reveals that her new fiance Billy Seidl asked his father Kroy for his blessing before popping the question.

Brielle Biermann revealed that her new fiancé Billy Seidl asked for the blessing of his adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, before popping the question.

The influencer, 27, announced this week that she got engaged to Seidl, a 25-year-old minor league baseball player, after 10 months of dating.

On Wednesday, Brielle hosted a Q&A on Instagram Story, where she confirmed that Seidl asked Kroy for permission to marry her.

“Yes,” he asked Kroy. In fact, she asked Kroy a while ago,” he told his followers on video.

Brielle’s mother, former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce with Kroy.

Brielle Biermann revealed that her new fiancé Billy Seidl asked for his adoptive father Kroy Biermann’s (pictured) blessing before popping the question.

The influencer, 27, announced this week that she got engaged to Seidl, a 25-year-old minor league baseball player, after 10 months of dating.

video. Brielle’s mother, former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce with Kroy; the trio in the photo

Brielle said Seidl’s proposal was a total “surprise” and shared that she’s in no rush to get married.

‘The moment we got engaged, everyone said, “When’s the wedding?” And I was like, ‘What? I just got engaged! I hadn’t even thought about that,’” she recalled.

‘I don’t really know what the plan is. I’m just trying to enjoy this life of commitment.

He confidently said he wants to move out of Atlanta and one day raise children in the city of Alpharetta, Georgia, an idea Seidl approves of.

Brielle then shared how he proposed after dinner at Bourbon Steak restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, while they went to “watch the sunset” together.

She gushed that Seidl has the “biggest heart” before letting him tell his fans whether or not he picked out her diamond engagement ring himself.

The athlete explained that it’s “hard” to sneak around and pick a ring while living under the same roof as Brielle.

‘So, I did it all by email and text. In the end everything worked out,” she says with a smile.

She got the ring at Tara Fine Jewelry Co. in Buford, Georgia, which Brielle called “the best in the business.”

On Wednesday, Brielle hosted a Q&A on Instagram Story, where she confirmed that Seidl asked Kroy for permission to marry her.

She gushed that Seidl has the “biggest heart” before letting him tell his fans whether or not he picked out her diamond engagement ring himself.

She got the ring at Tara Fine Jewelry Co. in Buford, Georgia, which Brielle called “the best in the business.”

On Monday, Brielle surprised her fans by announcing she was engaged, just one day after celebrating her 27th birthday.

The Don’t Be Tardy star shared the exciting news with her 1.3 million Instagram followers by posting a slideshow of images taken when her now-fiancé got down on one knee and proposed.

“Always with you,” she captioned the post, which showed images of her looking bewildered with her hand covering her mouth as Seidl asked the question.

After saying yes, the couple was photographed FaceTiming with friends and family to give them the update and show off their stunning new engagement ring.

Biermann, wearing a pink tea-length dress and high heels, seemed delighted to take the step in her relationship as she gazed adoringly at her future husband.

Later, on her Instagram Story, she shared a close-up of her cushion-cut diamond ring, which she admitted was “so sparkly” that she “can’t stop looking at it.”

Biermann is best known for starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside her 45-year-old mother.

Meanwhile, Seidl, who played college baseball at Duke University, is a minor league pitcher for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Brielle said Seidl’s proposal was a total “surprise” and shared that she’s in no rush to get married.

Brielle then shared how he proposed after dinner at Bourbon Steak restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, while they went to “watch the sunset” together.

On Monday, Brielle surprised her fans by announcing she was engaged, just one day after celebrating her 27th birthday.

After making their relationship Instagram official in April 2023, Biermann and Seidl have taken to sharing their adventures on social media, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October and attending a wedding together earlier this year. month.

Prior to her relationship, she dated Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech for two years until they broke up in March 2018.

She also had a short-lived romance with former UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper in 2019, before splitting less than a year later.

In September 2020, she told Us Weekly that she was “looking for someone who doesn’t live in Atlanta” to give her “a reason to travel and get out” of her house.

Additionally, she shared that she receives direct messages (DMs) from ‘all kinds of people’ asking her out.

In 2022, she claimed that two Bravo stars who were in relationships kept sending her direct messages on Instagram.

During an episode of Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she admitted to receiving a lot of “very interesting direct messages.”

When pressed for more details, Biermann divulged that two of her would-be boyfriends come from Bravo’s stable of stars and that there are “a bunch of others” who aren’t on the network who already have wives and girlfriends.

The Don’t Be Tardy star shared the exciting news with her 1.3 million Instagram followers by posting a slideshow of images taken when her now-fiancé got down on one knee and proposed.

“Always with you,” she captioned the post, which showed images of her surprised with her hand covering her mouth as Seidl asked the question.

The KAB Cosmetics co-founder was coy about the specific content of the messages, but revealed that they typically involve soft lines like, “Hi, you’re so beautiful.”

Brielle also said that these persistent fans often send one of her posts with the compliment “wow” or with a single emoji.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum shared that the constant messages make her “uncomfortable” and she doesn’t “reply” or “reply.”

“The fact that they send an emoji, say hello, bothers me,” he told Yontef.

Biermann went on to describe what she would tell her boyfriend if she ever caught him sending messages like the ones she receives.

“We’re done,” the reality star would declare. ‘Bye bye! Have fun with them.’

And Brielle said the ordeal is made worse by the fact that she wants so badly to “tell someone,” but she can’t because the influencer can’t “trust anyone with that kind of information.”

“I don’t want to expose or hurt anyone,” he explained.