Dozens of people killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza

NNA – At least 25 civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, were killed todaynbsp;in a series of Israeli aerial and artillery strikesnbsp;at al-Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that 25 civilians were killed and several others injured as Israeli airstrikes targeted al-Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

nbsp;Ambulance and civil crews retrieved the bodies of the 25 persons from under the rubble of several inhabited homes that were bombed in the ongoing airstrikes.nbsp;

nbsp;Simultaneously, scores of civilians are still missing under the rubblenbsp;as a result of the Israeli bombardment ofnbsp;multiplenbsp;residential squaresnbsp;in the central Gaza Strip.nbsp;

The Israeli artillery also continued to intensively bombednbsp;Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the European Hospital received the bodiesnbsp;of five people killed by Israeli shelling.nbsp;Ambulances were unable to reach the targeted locations due to the ongoing Israeli artillery shellingnbsp;as well as drone-fired shots at anything in motion innbsp;the Al-Satar area and near the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex.nbsp;

The number of civilians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 29,878, mostly women and children. At least 70,215 others werenbsp;injured.–WAFAnbsp;

========R.H.