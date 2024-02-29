Ben Affleck carries his son Samuel’s basketball as they enjoy bonding time on his 12th birthday.

<!–

Ben Affleck could be seen enjoying a moment of togetherness with his son Samuel as they celebrated the little one’s 12th birthday.

The 51-year-old movie star shares Samuel and daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

Samuel was still wearing his basketball uniform on his birthday when he ran into his father, who sweetly carried him his ball as they walked down the sidewalk.

He had also come prepared with a wrapped gift for Samuel, which he balanced on one forearm while carrying a bottle of water in his hand.

To protect himself from the February cold with a thick black coat, Ben modeled a sky blue T-shirt and donned a pair of khaki pants.

Ben and his ex-wife, famous for their warm co-parenting relationship, were also seen meeting up and sharing a warm chat this week.

During a solo coffee run, Ben appeared in high spirits, smiling as he crossed the street wrapped in a hoodie.

On the romantic front, Jennifer is currently in a long-term on-off relationship with one John Miller, while Ben has married his early love, Jennifer Lopez.

To complete the blended family, J-Lo is raising a pair of 16-year-old twins named Max and Emme, whom she shares with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

A source recently informed DailyMail.com that the J-Lo marriage has helped Ben and his ex-wife “get to a better place” in their own equation.

‘Ben is healthy. “The drama of the past and the emotions of the divorce are long gone and everyone is making it all work,” the source explained.

Ben’s two wives are apparently “friendly” with each other, and all the children in the blended family are said to “love each other.”

The source shared: ‘It’s really a very happy co-parenting situation. Everything is really good now and should be the same in the near and distant future.’

An earlier article on the UK website. Closer online He claimed that J-Lo was “shocked” and “furious” to see photos of Ben and his ex-wife looking friendly.

Meanwhile, it was claimed that Ben was “saying that Jennifer is like his sister right now and that if J-Lo is going to get jealous and throw tantrums over a harmless hug, then the problem is hers.” There is a real war of attrition here that threatens to break out.

However, a source told DailyMail.com that Ben and J-Lo were ‘very much in love’ and that rumors of tension in the marriage were false.

‘Their relationship is still on fire. “They are very happy with each other and there is no drama in their relationship at the moment.”