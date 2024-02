NNA – The southern Lebanese town of Al-Jebbein and its outskirts are under direct artillery shelling from Israeli enemy tanks in Al-Dhaira.nbsp;

Enemy forces have also deployed a surveillance balloon above the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line.

The Israeli enemy targeted earlier the outskirts of the town of southern Lebanese town of Al-Naqoura with artillery shells.

==========R.H.

