NNA – The following statement was issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, fighters from the Islamic Resistance targeted Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells at 08:00 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024, resulting in direct hits.quot;

