Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Retired military personnel reject government’s wage increase, citing injustice

    By

    Feb 29, 2024

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s retired military personnel on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government#39;s recent decisions regarding salary and wage increases.nbsp;

    They criticized the government for neglecting principles of justice and equality, as well as the dire living conditions faced by retired military personnel and employees.nbsp;

    They also rejected the meager increase given to retirees, highlighting that it falls short compared to allowances granted to other public administration employees. The military retirees emphasized that this discrepancy violates established laws and pledged to continue advocating for fair treatment of their demands are not met within three months.nbsp;

