Blac Chyna shows off her natural look while freely wearing makeup for takeout, following her close friend Wendy Williams’ dementia diagnosis.

Blac Chyna showed off her natural look while grabbing takeout during filming in New Orleans on Thursday.

The reality star, 35, went makeup-free and dressed in a casual tracksuit while shopping at Chick-fil-A.

She seemed a little dejected as she stepped out following her close friend Wendy Williams’ dementia diagnosis last week.

While out and about, the model paired her black sweater and comfy pants with yellow socks and sneakers and wore her short hair slicked back.

Chyna’s long friendship with Wendy was showcased in her new Lifetime documentary, amid the devastating news of her dementia diagnosis.

In a scene from Where’s Wendy Williams?, Wendy was particularly sloppy when she took off her wig to chat with Chyna.

The 59-year-old talk show host appeared to be having a heartfelt, tearful conversation, but the conversation took a disturbing turn when Williams began speaking in an apparent non sequiturs, as if she wasn’t fully involved in the conversation.

It comes as Williams’ sister, niece and brother spoke out about their struggles with mental health and alcohol abuse, which are widely documented in the film.

The family trio revealed that Williams lives in a treatment facility to this day, where they have no access to her unless she decides to call them on the phone.

Wendy and Chyna appeared to be sitting on a couch in the Wendy Williams Show host’s apartment.

Chyna confessed that she had been “changing my life recently” since they last spoke, and attributed the positive changes to his mentorship.

“You have always been honest with me and have put me in my place in the most motherly and kind way,” confessed Rob Kardashian’s ex-partner. ‘Because even when I was going through my darkest times, you never used that against me.

“And that’s how you know that love is genuine and that it will always be there,” he continued, adding that he would always be “there” for Wendy.

Chyna previously praised Wendy for “being there” for her and mentoring her in a “motherly way” (seen together at LA Pride in 2019).

‘You can call my phone whenever you want. “I’m serious,” Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) said.

I also hoped to spend more time with Wendy in the near future.

“And I think I’ll be going back and forth to New York, so I’ll see you more,” he said optimistically.

But Wendy’s concerning response left it unclear whether she had heard or understood anything Chyna said.

“Well, my real name is Wendy Hunter,” the talk show host confessed, using her married name.

She was married to her second husband, Kevin Hunter, from 1999 until 2020, when they divorced after he fathered a child with another woman.

Chyna repeated Wendy’s last name as if to digest the information.

‘Yeah! And I’m divorced,” Wendy continued. “She does not have money”.

Chyna continued with affirmative statements after each of Wendy’s statements, although the smile she previously showed was wiped from her face.

Although Wendy’s response didn’t seem to have much to do with their conversation, it is possible that she intended it as a form of confession to her friend.

Chyna removed any tension by declaring, “I love you,” while appearing to cry.

“Me too,” Wendy whispered as a soft smile spread across her face, before Chyna leaned on the couch to give her a hug.

Wendy continued smiling. She, who was dressed in a beige Gucci coat with black fur trim and matching leggings, showed off her natural hair after removing one of the glamorous wigs she is known for.

Relations between the two women have not always been as cordial as they were in the documentary clip, which would have been filmed sometime between August 2022 and April 2023, when Wendy’s filming ended with her entering a treatment center. .

Gossip about Chyna was once commonplace on Williams’ eponymous show, but the two appeared to have a thaw in relationships after Chyna appeared on the show in 2020.

“We talk about you a lot on Hot Topics,” Wendy said, which came as no surprise to the former Onlyfans model. “You are very controversial.”

“Thank you,” Chyna sheepishly responded, prompting loud applause and laughter from the studio audience.

At that time, Wendy was interested in a report from TMZ that Chyna’s former stylist had thrown soda cans at her car after an argument.

The stylist later claimed to police that Chyna had pulled a knife on her, which she denied, although the video appeared to show the stylist throwing the cans at the luxury vehicle.

Cameras began following Williams in August 2022, when he was planning a comeback with a new podcast.

Chyna has said she plans to see Wendy more often and told her she could call her phone anytime amid this difficult time.

She had previously recorded what would be her last episode of The Wendy Williams Show, although the series would continue through late 2021 and into 2022 with a rotating series of guest hosts filling in for her.

While the documentary’s camera crew expected to find the host getting back into the swing of things, they instead found her battling a suspected alcohol addiction and other health conditions, including Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that can lead to hyperthyroidism. , bulging eyes and lymphedema. , in which a blocked lymphatic system allows fluid to swell in the body, particularly in the legs and feet.

The crew stopped filming in April 2023 after Williams entered a treatment center for alleged “cognitive issues.”

Despite the film’s troubling portrayal, Williams is listed as an executive producer.