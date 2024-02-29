Security update: Enemy strikes target Al-Jebbein outskirts, other southern regions

NNA – In a recent escalation on Thursday the outskirts of southern Lebanese village of Al-Jebbein have come under artillery bombardment by the Israeli enemy, marking heightened tensions in the region.

The Israeli enemyrsquo;s aircraft also conducted a targeted airstrike on the outskirts of Beit Lif, directed towards the Ghzar-Ramieh intersection. Additionally, a series of successive raids struck the adjacent valleys of Al-Qawzah and Beit Lif.

Furthermore, Israeli enemy aircraft intensified their assault with multiple airstrikes on Al-Labouneh area and Mount Blat, as well as the region situated between Ramieh and Beit Lif.

========R.H.