Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In the chaotic minutes following Mitch McConnell’s announcement that he would step down as Republican Senate leader, reporters approached Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) in the Capitol to ask who he wanted to replace McConnell.

Vance had a playful answer: “John.”

While no one knows yet who will succeed McConnell, the leading contenders all happen to have the most common name in the U.S. Senate (and the second most common name in America).

Read more at The Daily Beast.