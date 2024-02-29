Republicans Are Tired of Mike Johnson ‘Kicking the Can Down the Road’

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has once again found himself in a familiar position: in trouble.

For the third time under his speakership, Congress is barrelling toward a government shutdown. And for the third time, House Republicans are taking to their standard punt formation.

Johnson and other top congressional leaders plan to pass another stopgap spending plan to extend government funding on Thursday. And in response to that plan, Republicans had one phrase at the top of their minds on Wednesday.

