Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Republicans Are Tired of Mike Johnson ‘Kicking the Can Down the Road’

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , ,
    Republicans Are Tired of Mike Johnson ‘Kicking the Can Down the Road’

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has once again found himself in a familiar position: in trouble.

    For the third time under his speakership, Congress is barrelling toward a government shutdown. And for the third time, House Republicans are taking to their standard punt formation.

    Johnson and other top congressional leaders plan to pass another stopgap spending plan to extend government funding on Thursday. And in response to that plan, Republicans had one phrase at the top of their minds on Wednesday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Princess Beatrice replaces Kate Middleton: Royal defends young people’s mental health during student roundtable in London

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies at 66

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Princess Beatrice replaces Kate Middleton: Royal defends young people’s mental health during student roundtable in London

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies at 66

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    The Cessna CitationJet family was the most popular private aircraft in the US for 2023. See all the varying models that make it so desirable.

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy