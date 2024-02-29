Princess Beatrice appeared at an event for Student Mental Health Awareness Week, where she spoke on a panel about young people’s wellbeing.

The Princess, 35, joined forces with American company Chegg to take part in the event in the capital, championing a cause that many will associate with the Princess of Wales.

Kate, 42, who is currently privately recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery last month, has become one of the strongest voices within the royal family in advocating for the mental health and wellbeing of young people. She previously revealed that she and William care “deeply” about the cause.

Last year, during the week of World Mental Health Day in October, the Princess of Wales took part in a series of engagements specifically focused on student mental health, both alone and with Prince William.

However, while Kate remains at home (and is “doing well,” according to Kensington Palace), it appears that William’s cousin Beatrice has stepped forward to fly the flag for the cause.

Princess Beatrice, 35, looked elegant dressed in black as she appeared at an event promoting youth mental health this week in the US.

Appearing at the event organized by Chegg, a Silicon Valley-based youth charity, Beatrice donned a black tweed belted coat by Majé that cost £535, paired with an Alexander McQueen A-line skirt, tights and laces . boots.

In a photo posted to X/Twitter by Chegg communications director Heather Hatlo Porter, the real mother of one is seen smiling while chatting with some young people.

When Heather posted the snap, she wrote that she was “so grateful” to have heard the royal speak at the event.

He added: “Let’s face loneliness together,” suggesting that the event was specifically focused on loneliness in particular.

Last October, the Princess of Wales made a series of commitments to promote mental wellbeing, focusing specifically on young people

Beatrice’s participation in the event follows a cause the Princess of Wales has long championed as she flies the flag for student mental health awareness while Kate is out of action.

Last year, Kate took part in several events to promote young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Throughout a busy week in October, Kate undertook several engagements to promote a cause, including a visit to Nottingham Trent University.

Kate opted for star earrings gifted to her by Maidenhead Rugby Club coach Sarah Renton while hosting a Youth Mental Health Forum in Birmingham.

They were made in memory of Mrs Renton’s daughter Issy (pictured) who tragically took her own life at the age of 17 earlier this year. Kate promised to wear the jewelery after receiving it in June during a trip to her mother’s rugby club.

During her visit, where she donned a chic Sézane knit suit to learn about the university’s mentoring programme, Kate chatted to students about her own university days.

In a Nottinghamshire Live video, Kate was seen telling students that she “loves challenging herself” in the fields of music, sport and art.

He added that it’s something he encourages his own children to do by “trying new things.”

The princess continued: “For me, university was when I learned to try because there is so much to offer.”

In her speech, Kate (pictured) said: “Mental health is something we both care deeply about.”

He then joked: ‘I’d love to be a student again!’ to which the room burst into laughter.

Kate spoke to the students about her love of sport, saying: “I love being outdoors.” In particular, she recalled how she tried hockey and tennis at St Andrews, where she met her future husband, Prince William.

He also said he developed his photography skills by joining college clubs.

The solo engagement followed a joint visit with Prince William to Birmingham a day earlier, where the royal couple took part in a Youth Mental Health Forum run by BBC Radio 1.

During the visit, Kate revealed her dedication to the cause in a subtle tribute in her jewelry.

She wore a pair of gold star earrings that had been given to her several months earlier at another engagement promoting youth mental health.

They were made in memory of Sarah Renton’s daughter Issy, who tragically took her life at the age of 17 last year after battling depression.

Kate promised to wear the jewelery after receiving it during a trip to the rugby club in June.

Mrs Renton said: ‘My daughter Issy took her own life. Proceeds from the earrings will go to a charity called Brave Minds, a mental health charity that supports children using rugby club platforms. Mental health is a very important topic.

—It was wonderful, Issy, a real breath of fresh air. She had wonderful friends, she surrounded herself with the best people.

“She owned life, did so well in her A levels, went on to do an elite rugby programme, paid for touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer.

‘But she was also battling depression. Everything was harder than it was supposed to be. We thought she was obviously doing better than she was.

Mrs Renton added that Kate told her she would wear the earrings in the future.

At the same Radio 1 event, Kate gave a rare public speech in which she revealed how “deeply” she and William cared about the cause of young people’s mental health.

Kate, who was personally interested in speaking at the event, told her audience: ‘Along with the efforts of many others, we have seen real change. Today, more than ever people feel empowered to talk about their mental health. This is a big step forward.

‘William and I continue to be inspired by seeing young people, like all of you here today, leading this charge, being particularly brave in having some of those conversations.

‘As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any other generation before you, something we really admire and applaud.

‘However, it is important to remember the bigger picture as we gather here today. What are we trying to improve by focusing our efforts on mental health? Ultimately, we are working to build a happier and healthier world.

‘We want to create fairer, safer, kinder and more egalitarian societies: societies that seek together the common good and a better future.

“Because just as we need to restore, protect and invest in our planet, we also need to restore, protect and invest in the communities, relationships and people who live on it.”