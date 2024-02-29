Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Abbas Ibrahim pushes for government action to address military rights neglect

    NNA – Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, on Thursday said via his social media platforms, quot;Soldiers have never hesitated to sacrifice their lives in defense of their homeland. They have spent their lives in the tragedies that have never left their professional lives, reaching retirement hopeful for a better future. They never expected their state to abandon them after reaching retirement age, as is happening today. It is disgraceful to witness the neglect and indifference towards their lives and rights.quot;

    Ibrahim added, quot;How can the state accept the humiliation of its heroes, who are the symbol of the country#39;s dignity and pride?quot;nbsp;

    quot;It is the government#39;s responsibility to reconsider the rights of the soldiers who have safeguarded its security, borders, and stability with their blood, lest we plunge into the unknown,rdquo; Ibrahim concluded.nbsp;

