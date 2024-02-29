Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    John Fetterman Wants You to Lay Off Lauren Boebert After Son’s Arrest

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , , ,
    John Fetterman Wants You to Lay Off Lauren Boebert After Son’s Arrest

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday criticized trolls targeting Lauren Boebert after the MAGA congresswoman’s son was arrested for an alleged crime spree in Colorado.

    Tyler Boebert, 18, is facing 22 charges relating to a string of thefts and vehicle trespasses in his mom’s district. “This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds,” Fetterman wrote in an X post replying to a news story about the young Boebert’s legal troubles.

    “I know the impact this has on children,” Fetterman continued. “I’m calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage. We can’t ever forget that they didn’t sign up for this.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Roy Keane explains why Harry Maguire ‘frightens Man United team-mates to death’ – causing big impact on Erik ten Hag’s style of play – and piles in on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes’ issues too

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey reveals she is returning to hospital for the fourth time as she is readmitted just weeks into her 12-day stay for ulcerative colitis.

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Roy Keane explains why Harry Maguire ‘frightens Man United team-mates to death’ – causing big impact on Erik ten Hag’s style of play – and piles in on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes’ issues too

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey reveals she is returning to hospital for the fourth time as she is readmitted just weeks into her 12-day stay for ulcerative colitis.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Abortions now cost over $450, more than double the price before Roe was overturned, per a reproductive care nonprofit director

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy