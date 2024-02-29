John Fetterman Wants You to Lay Off Lauren Boebert After Son’s Arrest

Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday criticized trolls targeting Lauren Boebert after the MAGA congresswoman’s son was arrested for an alleged crime spree in Colorado.

Tyler Boebert, 18, is facing 22 charges relating to a string of thefts and vehicle trespasses in his mom’s district. “This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds,” Fetterman wrote in an X post replying to a news story about the young Boebert’s legal troubles.

“I know the impact this has on children,” Fetterman continued. “I’m calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage. We can’t ever forget that they didn’t sign up for this.”

